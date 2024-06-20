2,301 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,692,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,609,000. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,079,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cencora stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,936. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

