23965 (AF.TO) (TSE:AF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

23965 (AF.TO) (TSE:AF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.98. 23965 (AF.TO) shares last traded at C$15.98, with a volume of 200 shares.
23965 (AF.TO) Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.98.
About 23965 (AF.TO)
AlarmForce Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides security solutions. The Company provides home protection and personal monitoring services, including security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance, home automation and related services to subscribers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 23965 (AF.TO)
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for 23965 (AF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23965 (AF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.