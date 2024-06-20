2,669 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Emprise Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,768,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $536.66. 732,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,926. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.96 and its 200-day moving average is $523.35.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

