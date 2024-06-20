2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $38.20

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $39.26. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 1,273,919 shares.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.