2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $38.20

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $39.26. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 1,273,919 shares.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Tech Stocks Insiders, Major Shareholders, and Institutions Buy
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.