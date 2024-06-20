3,010 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.49. The company had a trading volume of 503,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $93.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.