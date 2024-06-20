3,671 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,671 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,014,611. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $68.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $543.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

