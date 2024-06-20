3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Shares Up 1.4%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.08. 22,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

3D Printing ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.37.

3D Printing ETF Company Profile

