3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,085.00

Shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,085 ($39.20) and last traded at GBX 3,079 ($39.12), with a volume of 2919670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,051 ($38.77).

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.77) to GBX 3,050 ($38.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,918.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,625.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.50 ($0.44) per share. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,217.39%.

In other 3i Group news, insider James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($36.89), for a total value of £668,473.81 ($849,394.93). In other news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,821 ($35.84) per share, for a total transaction of £200,291 ($254,499.36). Also, insider James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($36.89), for a total transaction of £668,473.81 ($849,394.93). Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

