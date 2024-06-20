4,057 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FV traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $57.25. 206,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $57.97.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
