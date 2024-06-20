4,086 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 1,112.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 91.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431,801 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 231,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,042,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,237,577.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,383,900 shares of company stock valued at $61,580,229 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,073. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

