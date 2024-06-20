44,176 Shares in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 148,647 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Shares of BATS:YDEC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.60. 11,617 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

