561 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,345,000 after acquiring an additional 322,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Black Hills by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,430,000 after acquiring an additional 475,768 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 16.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,001,000 after acquiring an additional 188,266 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Black Hills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 904,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.96. 10,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

