871 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $485.57 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $486.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $447.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.20.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

