Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,071,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

DFUV traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,833. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

