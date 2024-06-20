Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $77,000 in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 978,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.63. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

