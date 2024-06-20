Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for 8.3% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned 4.22% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $49,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 158,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 126,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NUSC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. 92,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

