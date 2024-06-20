Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 212 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,109,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,128,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

