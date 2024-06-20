ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Up to $13.32

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.32, but opened at $13.93. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 9,297 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABVX. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the first quarter worth $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

See Also

