Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 208.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,913 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $545.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

