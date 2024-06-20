Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,421,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $20.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $306.16. 11,372,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,002. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.45.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.01). Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.50.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

