ACT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,181 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,296,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,988,309. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

