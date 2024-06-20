Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 10063673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Active Energy Group Trading Down 44.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £165,097.20, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.80.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

