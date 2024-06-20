Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,991,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,598 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,678 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,115,000 after acquiring an additional 846,796 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

ENB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.68. 1,881,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

