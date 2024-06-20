Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after buying an additional 2,140,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 832,653 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,410.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 758,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 708,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,039,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after buying an additional 648,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.59. 2,809,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,327. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

