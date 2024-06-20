Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $308.11. 838,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.44 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

