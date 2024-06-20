Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $119.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $119.98.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $12,215,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $8,274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $5,667,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.