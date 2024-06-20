Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock remained flat at $24.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 191,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,215. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

