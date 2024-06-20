Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 176.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 232,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,771,000.

CALF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.26. 2,398,056 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

