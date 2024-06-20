Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 226,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2,682.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 634,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 612,139 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $504,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBDT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 171,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,755. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

