Adirondack Trust Co. Has $779,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

BAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,357,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,617,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $313.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.