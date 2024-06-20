Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 198 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 19,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Oracle by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 177,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,723,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69. The company has a market cap of $391.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

