Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 153.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Adobe by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %

Adobe stock opened at $524.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

