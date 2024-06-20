Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE:AAP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.57. 199,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,522,000 after purchasing an additional 615,674 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $127,234,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,014,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

