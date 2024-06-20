Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVTE. BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $40.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.30. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 11,357 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $231,001.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 11,357 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $231,001.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,398 shares of company stock worth $2,696,369. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,052,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $10,881,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

