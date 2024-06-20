AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.8% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 2,915,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,432,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

