Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.9 %

AEM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,659. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

