Al Mawani Acquires 5,000 Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Al Mawani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$14.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.57. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.37 and a 12 month high of C$16.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.08.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

