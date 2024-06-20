Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Update

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,600 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 319,100 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Alarum Technologies Stock Performance
Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a positive return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 11.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarum Technologies
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alarum Technologies
Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.
