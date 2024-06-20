Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 51 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.58.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.73. 176,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.73. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $264.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

