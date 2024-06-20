Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 5,139 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.81. 670,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

