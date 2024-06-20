Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 335.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 45,097 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,018 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after acquiring an additional 87,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,963,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.69. 452,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,693. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

