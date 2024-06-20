Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 141.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,891 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $3,090,000. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PGR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.79. 573,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,667. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.