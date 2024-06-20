Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 128,477 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,983 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 126,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,091,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.42. 788,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,481. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 138.13%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

