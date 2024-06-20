Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of RingCentral worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 382,343 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $242,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 515.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after buying an additional 2,275,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after acquiring an additional 273,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $30,471,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE:RNG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,579. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RingCentral

Insider Activity

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,868 shares of company stock valued at $774,736. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.