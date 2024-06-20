Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Organon & Co. worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after buying an additional 1,963,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,321,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after buying an additional 1,216,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,900,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,519 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.37. 364,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

