Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $7,145,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3,636.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 80,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.26. 2,139,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,201,240. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

