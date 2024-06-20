Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.43. 930,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,098. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

