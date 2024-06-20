Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 951 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 52,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AutoNation by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.07. 154,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,783. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

