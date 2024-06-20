Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 287,205 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287,205 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 1.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $82,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,966,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,832,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $89.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816,758. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

