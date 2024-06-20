Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 31,472 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 1.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $134,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.08. The company had a trading volume of 172,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,476. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

